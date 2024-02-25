B. Riley Boosts Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target to $141.00

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $120.00 to $141.00 in a report released on Thursday morning. They currently have an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a report on Friday, December 8th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Wix.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Wix.com from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Wix.com from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wix.com currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $135.27.

Get Wix.com alerts:

View Our Latest Report on WIX

Wix.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WIX opened at $134.22 on Thursday. Wix.com has a fifty-two week low of $73.39 and a fifty-two week high of $141.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 244.04 and a beta of 1.32.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The information services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.24. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $403.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Wix.com will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wix.com

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WIX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Wix.com by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 5.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,486 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 763 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 2.7% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,402 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.