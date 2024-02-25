Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,514 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $2,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Baidu by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Baidu by 4.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Baidu by 2.6% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Baidu by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Baidu by 1.5% in the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

Baidu Stock Performance

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $111.36 on Friday. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.51 and a 52-week high of $160.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.93 and a 200 day moving average of $119.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BIDU shares. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $183.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $181.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.00.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

