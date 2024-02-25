Banco BPM (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) Trading Down 2.3%

Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.57 and last traded at $5.57. 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $5.70.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.87.

Banco BPM S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individual, business, and corporate customers in Italy. It offers current account and digital services; home, personal, heritage, multi-risk, and car and vehicle insurance; credit, debit, and prepaid cards; deposit paper; trading and mobile platform; web platform; home and subrogation mortgagees; long term car rental; personal loans; and mutual investment funds, insurance investment products, saving, and social security products.

