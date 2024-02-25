Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:BNS opened at $47.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $57.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.62. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $39.79 and a 12-month high of $53.11.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.98 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 10.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were given a $0.7773 dividend. This represents a $3.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Nova Scotia

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNS. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 135.6% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.18% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

(Get Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.