Barclays Lowers Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Price Target to $42.00

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on POR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho reiterated a neutral rating and set a $42.00 price target (down from $43.00) on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Portland General Electric currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.13.

NYSE POR opened at $41.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.58. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $51.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.11.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.20). Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of POR. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 1,022.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,105,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829,184 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 86.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,554,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,890 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,763,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 21.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,067,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,647,000 after buying an additional 1,087,996 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 8.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,437,000 after buying an additional 986,445 shares during the period.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

