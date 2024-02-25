Barclays Raises Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Price Target to $119.00

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CHH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Choice Hotels International from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Choice Hotels International from a hold rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $125.10.

NYSE:CHH opened at $112.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.69. Choice Hotels International has a 12-month low of $109.19 and a 12-month high of $136.02.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $358.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.44 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 594.23% and a net margin of 16.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the second quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the first quarter worth $28,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the second quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

