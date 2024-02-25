Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. The firm had revenue of $75.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS.

Barings BDC Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of Barings BDC stock opened at $9.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.62. Barings BDC has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $9.72.

Barings BDC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is currently 87.39%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ares Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,350,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,321,000 after buying an additional 619,503 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,589,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,957,000 after acquiring an additional 87,637 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 910,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,473,000 after acquiring an additional 408,846 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 895,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,407,000 after acquiring an additional 471,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 811,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,958,000 after acquiring an additional 36,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Barings BDC from $8.50 to $8.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

