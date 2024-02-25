Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. The firm had revenue of $75.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS.
Barings BDC Stock Up 4.9 %
Shares of Barings BDC stock opened at $9.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.62. Barings BDC has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $9.72.
Barings BDC Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is currently 87.39%.
Institutional Trading of Barings BDC
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Barings BDC from $8.50 to $8.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Barings BDC
About Barings BDC
Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Barings BDC
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/19 – 2/23
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.