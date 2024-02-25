Barrington Research Reaffirms Outperform Rating for The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $28.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for The Hackett Group’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum upgraded The Hackett Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded The Hackett Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group Trading Up 0.3 %

The Hackett Group Announces Dividend

HCKT opened at $24.42 on Wednesday. The Hackett Group has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $26.69. The company has a market cap of $665.20 million, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 361,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,334,000 after purchasing an additional 14,139 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,985 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,941,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,770,000 after purchasing an additional 14,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 130,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 46,579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

About The Hackett Group

(Get Free Report)

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions. It offers Hackett Connect, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.