Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Acquires Shares of 5,537 Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Exelon by 263.8% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.82.

Exelon Stock Up 0.3 %

EXC stock opened at $36.13 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $33.35 and a 12-month high of $43.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.01.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Exelon had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.80%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

