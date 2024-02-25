Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Buys 307 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,320,497,000 after purchasing an additional 334,950,682 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 62.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,716,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,130,000 after buying an additional 3,726,138 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $449,086,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $153,611,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,201,000 after buying an additional 517,671 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO opened at $238.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $231.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.39. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $238.86.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.