Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Makes New Investment in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,856 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 754 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NEP opened at $27.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.10. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $20.17 and a 52 week high of $67.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.33.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.38). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 16.00% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.03 million. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.99%. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 165.26%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NEP. CIBC downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.31.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

