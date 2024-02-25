Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Takes $310,000 Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $133.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.86. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $118.81 and a 1-year high of $152.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

