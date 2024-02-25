BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Shares Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 355.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 216,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,892 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.16% of BellRing Brands worth $8,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $697,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BellRing Brands by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,661,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,425,000 after acquiring an additional 153,415 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in BellRing Brands by 273.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,074,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,298,000 after acquiring an additional 786,756 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in BellRing Brands in the third quarter valued at $19,316,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in BellRing Brands by 14.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

BRBR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered shares of BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.08.

Shares of BellRing Brands stock opened at $55.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.84. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.13 and a 52-week high of $60.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.14.

In related news, Director Elliot Stein, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $57,810.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,785.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

