Benchmark Raises BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Price Target to $144.00

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Benchmark from $100.00 to $144.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of BlueLinx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th.

Get BlueLinx alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BlueLinx

BlueLinx Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlueLinx

Shares of BXC opened at $118.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. BlueLinx has a 52-week low of $61.80 and a 52-week high of $124.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in BlueLinx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in BlueLinx during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in BlueLinx during the second quarter valued at about $139,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in BlueLinx by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlueLinx by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlueLinx

(Get Free Report)

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.