Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (BENPG) to Issue Interim Dividend of $1.42 on March 12th

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (ASX:BENPG – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, January 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 1.415 per share on Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Bendigo and Adelaide Bank’s previous interim dividend of $1.37.
Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Company Profile
Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited provides banking and financial products and services to retail customers and small to medium sized businesses in Australia. The company operates through Consumer, Business and Agribusiness, and Corporate segments. It offers a range of products and services, including personal and business banking, financial planning, commercial mortgages and unsecured loans, investment products, insurance, and superannuation.
