Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Tracsis (LON:TRCS)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Tracsis (LON:TRCS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,295 ($16.31) price target on the stock.

Tracsis Price Performance

TRCS stock opened at GBX 895 ($11.27) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.52. Tracsis has a 52 week low of GBX 690 ($8.69) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,030 ($12.97). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 905.46 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 827.46. The firm has a market cap of £269.93 million, a P/E ratio of 4,068.18 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Tracsis alerts:

Tracsis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.17%. This is a positive change from Tracsis’s previous dividend of $1.00. Tracsis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 909.09%.

Tracsis Company Profile

Tracsis plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and hardware, data analytics/GIS services for the rail, traffic data, and transportation industry. The company operates in two segments, Rail Technology and Services; and Data, Analytics, Consultancy & Events. The Rail Technology & Services segment provides a suite of operational software products covering timetabling, resource and rolling stock planning and optimization, real time performance and control, service recovery, retail services, incident management, retail services, and asset management; and infrastructure software services that include safety and risk management, data loggers and sensors, switch machines, track circuits, wiring and signalling systems, remote condition monitoring hardware and data acquisition, and asset optimisation and digital railway.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tracsis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tracsis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.