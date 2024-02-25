Berenberg Bank Reiterates Sell Rating for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR)

Berenberg Bank restated their sell rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 240 ($3.02) target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on RR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.04) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.90) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 261.20 ($3.29).

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock opened at GBX 353.10 ($4.45) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 307.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 255.25. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 106.69 ($1.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 334.20 ($4.21). The firm has a market capitalization of £29.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,765.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.75.

In related news, insider Helen McCabe bought 3 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of £4,042 ($5,089.40) per share, for a total transaction of £12,126 ($15,268.19). In related news, insider Angela Strank bought 5,643 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 352 ($4.43) per share, for a total transaction of £19,863.36 ($25,010.53). Also, insider Helen McCabe bought 3 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of £4,042 ($5,089.40) per share, for a total transaction of £12,126 ($15,268.19). Insiders bought a total of 123,592 shares of company stock worth $34,297,605 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.