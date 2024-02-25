Berenberg Bank Reiterates Sell Rating for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR)

Berenberg Bank restated their sell rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 240 ($3.02) target price on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on RR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.04) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.90) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 261.20 ($3.29).
Read Our Latest Research Report on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Helen McCabe bought 3 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of £4,042 ($5,089.40) per share, for a total transaction of £12,126 ($15,268.19). In related news, insider Angela Strank bought 5,643 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 352 ($4.43) per share, for a total transaction of £19,863.36 ($25,010.53). Also, insider Helen McCabe bought 3 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of £4,042 ($5,089.40) per share, for a total transaction of £12,126 ($15,268.19). Insiders bought a total of 123,592 shares of company stock worth $34,297,605 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rolls-Royce Holdings plc
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/19 – 2/23
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.