BioCorRx (OTCMKTS:BICX) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.29

BioCorRx Inc. (OTCMKTS:BICX – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.29 and traded as low as $0.84. BioCorRx shares last traded at $0.84, with a volume of 135 shares.

BioCorRx Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.28.

BioCorRx Company Profile

BioCorRx Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides treatment programs for substance abuse and related disorders in the United States. It distributes and licenses BioCorRx recovery program, a non-addictive and medication-assisted treatment program that includes a counseling program coupled with its proprietary naltrexone implant; and distributes UnCraveRx weight loss management program, a medically assisted weight management program to reduce food cravings combined with on-demand virtual lifestyle support, fitness, and nutrition.

