BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Shares of BIOL opened at $0.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.48 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average of $1.86. BIOLASE has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 4.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 18,682 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,059 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 24,211 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BIOLASE in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BIOLASE in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BIOLASE in the second quarter valued at about $100,000.

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, pediatric dentists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

