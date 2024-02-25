Bit Brother (NASDAQ:BETS) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BETS – Get Free Report) shot up 2.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.45 and last traded at $2.31. 509,394 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 1,972,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.

Bit Brother Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.00.

About Bit Brother

Bit Brother Limited engages in the retail and distribution of specialty tea products in China. The company offers tea-based beverages, including fresh milk tea, fruit tea, milk cap tea, etc.; light meals comprising salads, sandwiches, pasta, steak, burritos, and other healthy options; and pastries, such as fresh baked bread, fresh baked cakes, frosting cakes, etc.

