Bitcoin SV (BSV) Price Hits $75.08 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and $47.91 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for approximately $75.08 or 0.00145878 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51,469.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.67 or 0.00520057 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00030991 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000297 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,644,400 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is www.bsvblockchain.org. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bsvblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a cryptocurrency resulting from a 2018 hard fork of Bitcoin Cash (BCH) due to disagreements within its community. Led by Craig Wright and Calvin Ayre, BSV aims to restore Satoshi Nakamoto’s original vision and scale the blockchain for more transactions. Its focus includes stability, scalability (increased block size limit to 2 GB), security, and safe instant transactions. BSV has faced controversy, particularly due to Wright’s unproven claims of being Bitcoin’s creator. It is essential to research a project’s goals, technology, and community before investing or participating.”

