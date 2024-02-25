BitTorrent-New (BTT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $36.60 Million

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One BitTorrent-New token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a total market capitalization of $1.04 billion and $36.60 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About BitTorrent-New

BitTorrent-New is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent (New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent (New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 968,246,428,571,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent (New) is 0.00000108 USD and is up 0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 143 active market(s) with $32,871,888.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

