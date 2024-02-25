Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lessened its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $510,355,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 96,256.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,790,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $429,634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784,986 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Blackstone by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,877,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $736,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,150 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 255.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,698,085 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $289,073,000 after buying an additional 1,938,593 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter worth approximately $190,920,000. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Stock Down 1.7 %

BX opened at $125.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.08. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.19 and a 52 week high of $133.53. The company has a market cap of $88.90 billion, a PE ratio of 68.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 205.46%.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, Director Ruth Porat bought 232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $127.08 per share, for a total transaction of $29,482.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,349,313. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 49,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total transaction of $6,268,570.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 393,143 shares in the company, valued at $50,294,783.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Porat purchased 232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $127.08 per share, with a total value of $29,482.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,349,313. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,352 shares of company stock worth $10,668,224 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on BX. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $116.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Blackstone from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.81.

Read Our Latest Report on Blackstone

About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.