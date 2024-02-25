Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.70-0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.93. Bloomin’ Brands also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.510-2.660 EPS.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.37. 1,642,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,031,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1-year low of $22.03 and a 1-year high of $28.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.48.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 79.49% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bloomin’ Brands Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is currently 37.94%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BLMN. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.30.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BLMN

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloomin’ Brands

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLMN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 305.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,433 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 39.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter.

About Bloomin’ Brands

(Get Free Report)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Further Reading

