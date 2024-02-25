Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 79.49% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Bloomin’ Brands Price Performance

BLMN stock opened at $27.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.02. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52-week low of $22.03 and a 52-week high of $28.75.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Bloomin’ Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bloomin’ Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.30.

View Our Latest Research Report on Bloomin’ Brands

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloomin’ Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLMN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the third quarter worth $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 305.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,433 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 39.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter.

About Bloomin’ Brands

(Get Free Report)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.