BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Shares Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Free Report) by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in BlueLinx were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in BlueLinx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in BlueLinx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in BlueLinx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in BlueLinx by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BXC shares. TheStreet cut shares of BlueLinx from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of BlueLinx from $100.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th.

Shares of NYSE:BXC opened at $118.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 1.91. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.80 and a 1 year high of $124.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

