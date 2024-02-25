BMO Capital Markets Raises Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Price Target to $200.00

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $192.00 to $200.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $193.50.

Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $184.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Clean Harbors has a 12-month low of $125.57 and a 12-month high of $189.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $173.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.25.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Clean Harbors will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Clean Harbors

In related news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 17,453 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.37, for a total value of $3,113,091.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,672,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,642,276.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Clean Harbors by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,974,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $547,138,000 after purchasing an additional 14,664 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,492,000 after acquiring an additional 75,038 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,418,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,292,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,378,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,941,000 after acquiring an additional 87,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 997,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,008,000 after acquiring an additional 88,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

