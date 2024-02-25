BMO Covered Call Energy ETF (TSE:ZWEN) Announces $0.21 Monthly Dividend

BMO Covered Call Energy ETF (TSE:ZWEN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Monday, March 4th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th.
BMO Covered Call Energy ETF Stock Performance
TSE ZWEN opened at 28.76 on Friday. BMO Covered Call Energy ETF has a 12 month low of 25.75 and a 12 month high of 30.57.
