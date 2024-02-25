BMO Covered Call Energy ETF (ZWEN) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 27th

BMO Covered Call Energy ETF (TSE:ZWEN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Monday, March 4th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th.
BMO Covered Call Energy ETF Stock Performance
TSE:ZWEN opened at 28.76 on Friday. BMO Covered Call Energy ETF has a 1 year low of 25.75 and a 1 year high of 30.57.
