BMO Covered Call Health Care ETF (TSE:ZWHC) to Issue $0.16 Monthly Dividend

BMO Covered Call Health Care ETF (TSE:ZWHC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th.

BMO Covered Call Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ZWHC stock opened at 29.98 on Friday. BMO Covered Call Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of 27.09 and a 12-month high of 30.36.

