BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF (ZPS) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 27th

BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZPS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th.

BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF Price Performance

TSE ZPS opened at C$12.00 on Friday. BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF has a 12 month low of C$11.67 and a 12 month high of C$12.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.90.

