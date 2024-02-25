Borr Drilling Limited Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:BORR)

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st.
Borr Drilling Stock Down 4.2 %
Shares of Borr Drilling stock opened at $6.21 on Friday. Borr Drilling has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $9.01. The company has a market cap of $946.96 million, a P/E ratio of 77.63 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.79.
Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $220.60 million for the quarter. Borr Drilling had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 2.86%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BORR
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Borr Drilling
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Borr Drilling by 157.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 8,591 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Borr Drilling in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Borr Drilling in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Borr Drilling in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Borr Drilling in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.36% of the company’s stock.
About Borr Drilling
Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Borr Drilling
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/19 – 2/23
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
Receive News & Ratings for Borr Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borr Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.