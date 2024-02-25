BranchOut Food (NASDAQ:BOF) Trading 5.7% Higher

BranchOut Food Inc. (NASDAQ:BOF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.15 and last traded at $2.03. 14,041 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 98,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.92.

BranchOut Food Trading Up 5.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.73.

Institutional Trading of BranchOut Food

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BranchOut Food stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BranchOut Food Inc. (NASDAQ:BOF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of BranchOut Food at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BranchOut Food

BranchOut Food Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes plant-based dehydrated fruit and vegetable snacks, and powders in the United States. The company offers dehydrated fruit- and vegetable-based snacks, including avocado chips, chewy banana bites, pineapple chips, brussels sprout crisps, and bell pepper crisps; avocado, banana, and blueberry powders; and industrial ingredients, such as bulk avocado powder, dried avocado pieces, and other fruit powders/pieces.

