Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 56.5% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 18,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Cadence Bank raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 119,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,954,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.9% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 9,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,412.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 3,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.86 per share, with a total value of $150,049.06. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,702.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,412.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

BMY opened at $51.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $47.58 and a 1-year high of $71.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.40 and a 200-day moving average of $53.93. The company has a market capitalization of $104.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.95% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Redburn Atlantic lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.17.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

