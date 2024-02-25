British Land (LON:BLND) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $347.32

Shares of British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 347.32 ($4.37) and traded as high as GBX 369.20 ($4.65). British Land shares last traded at GBX 361.40 ($4.55), with a volume of 2,138,858 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently commented on BLND. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of British Land in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 469 ($5.91) target price on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 399.80 ($5.03).
Get Our Latest Analysis on British Land
British Land Stock Performance
Insider Activity at British Land
In other British Land news, insider Tim Score purchased 6,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 405 ($5.10) per share, with a total value of £25,012.80 ($31,494.33). Insiders acquired a total of 6,291 shares of company stock valued at $2,546,609 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
About British Land
Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than British Land
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/19 – 2/23
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.