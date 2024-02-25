British Land (LON:BLND) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $347.32

Shares of British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 347.32 ($4.37) and traded as high as GBX 369.20 ($4.65). British Land shares last traded at GBX 361.40 ($4.55), with a volume of 2,138,858 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on BLND. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of British Land in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 469 ($5.91) target price on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 399.80 ($5.03).

Get British Land alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on British Land

British Land Stock Performance

Insider Activity at British Land

The company has a market capitalization of £3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -314.26, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 385.98 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 347.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.41, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.38.

In other British Land news, insider Tim Score purchased 6,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 405 ($5.10) per share, with a total value of £25,012.80 ($31,494.33). Insiders acquired a total of 6,291 shares of company stock valued at $2,546,609 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About British Land

(Get Free Report)

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.