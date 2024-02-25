Brokerages Set Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) PT at $46.43

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.88.

BCYC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Bicycle Therapeutics stock opened at $24.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $740.19 million, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 0.80. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $28.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 8.08 and a quick ratio of 8.65.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, insider Nigel Crockett sold 2,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $46,252.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 8,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $152,302.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 390,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,832,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nigel Crockett sold 2,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $46,252.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,950 shares of company stock valued at $209,125. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCYC. Braidwell LP purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,914,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,585,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,072,000. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,536,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,771,000 after acquiring an additional 536,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,015,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. It is developing BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease; BT5528, a BTC that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Ephrin type-A receptor 2; and BT8009, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Nectin-4.

