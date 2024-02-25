Brokerages Set First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) PT at $31.00

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FIBK shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Performance

Shares of FIBK stock opened at $26.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.89. First Interstate BancSystem has a 1 year low of $20.81 and a 1 year high of $36.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.54.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $252.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Interstate BancSystem Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. This is a boost from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Homer Scott Jr Trust, Homer Sc sold 1,000,000 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $32,140,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 950,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,557,201.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kristina Robbins sold 2,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $69,999.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,684.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Homer Scott Jr Trust, Homer Sc sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $32,140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 950,753 shares in the company, valued at $30,557,201.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,022,710 shares of company stock worth $32,756,099 over the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Interstate BancSystem

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIBK. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 205.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 129.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 263.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

