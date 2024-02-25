Brokerages Set Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) PT at C$18.15

Shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$18.15.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FRU shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Desjardins upped their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$18.75 to C$19.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. ATB Capital cut their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

Shares of FRU stock opened at C$14.07 on Friday. Freehold Royalties has a 12 month low of C$12.66 and a 12 month high of C$16.32. The firm has a market cap of C$2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$13.86 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.26.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.39%.

In related news, Director Sylvia Kathleen Barnes acquired 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$9.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,522.34. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in acquiring and managing royalty interest in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

