Brokerages Set Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Target Price at $38.40

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.40.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PERI shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Perion Network in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Perion Network from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PERI. Cim LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network in the 4th quarter valued at $393,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network in the 4th quarter valued at $421,000. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 30,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,758 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,449,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,752,000 after purchasing an additional 14,506 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network in the 4th quarter valued at $4,757,000. 60.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PERI opened at $22.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.30. Perion Network has a 12 month low of $22.27 and a 12 month high of $42.75.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Perion Network had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $234.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Perion Network will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

