Brokerages Set Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Target Price at $44.40

Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.40.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VCEL. TheStreet raised Vericel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Vericel from $44.50 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

In other Vericel news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 2,200 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total value of $83,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,176,790.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total transaction of $101,706.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,526.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total value of $83,798.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,176,790.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 29,426 shares of company stock worth $1,174,397 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vericel by 718.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Vericel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vericel during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Vericel by 174.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vericel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VCEL opened at $47.32 on Friday. Vericel has a 1 year low of $27.92 and a 1 year high of $50.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.74 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.46.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

