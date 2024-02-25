Brokers Issue Forecasts for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Free Report) (NYSE:RY) – National Bank Financial cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, February 21st. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.94 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.11. The consensus estimate for Royal Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $11.26 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.97 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.99 EPS.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported C$2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.64 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$13.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.97 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 27.69%.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RY. CIBC boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$128.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Desjardins upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$136.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$142.00 price target on Royal Bank of Canada and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$137.15.

RY opened at C$133.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$132.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$124.06. The company has a market cap of C$187.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.84. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$107.92 and a one year high of C$138.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 24th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.57%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

