Brokers Offer Predictions for Tenet Healthcare Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report issued on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now expects that the company will earn $1.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.34. The consensus estimate for Tenet Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $6.13 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.99 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.59 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.61 EPS.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS.

THC has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.73.

NYSE:THC opened at $92.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 2.10. Tenet Healthcare has a one year low of $49.76 and a one year high of $94.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.73.

In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total value of $185,241.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,402.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of THC. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 42,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 17.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 14.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

