Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

BLDR has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. B. Riley raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $178.60.

Shares of BLDR opened at $188.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.56. Builders FirstSource has a twelve month low of $78.24 and a twelve month high of $194.69.

In other news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total transaction of $483,233.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,834,522.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 13.3% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 52,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,512,000 after buying an additional 6,155 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the second quarter worth approximately $1,387,000. Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the second quarter worth approximately $1,243,000. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 37.3% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 71,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,889,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth approximately $4,459,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

