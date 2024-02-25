Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its holdings in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Free Report) by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,900 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Burford Capital were worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Burford Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,137,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Burford Capital by 36.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Burford Capital by 17,873.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,190,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,955 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Burford Capital by 4,092.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,031,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Burford Capital by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,596,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,161,000 after acquiring an additional 890,341 shares in the last quarter.

BUR stock opened at $15.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 9.68 and a quick ratio of 9.68. Burford Capital Limited has a twelve month low of $6.09 and a twelve month high of $17.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.03.

Separately, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Burford Capital from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds.

