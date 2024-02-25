Cadence Bank Cuts Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Cadence Bank reduced its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,412 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 7,156 shares during the period. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 28.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $3,359,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 29.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 17.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,838,000 after purchasing an additional 168,475 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of UBER stock opened at $78.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $162.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.93, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.87. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.22 and a 1-year high of $81.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBER has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.06.

Get Our Latest Analysis on UBER

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.