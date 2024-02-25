Cadence Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cadence Bank cut its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,227 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,323 shares during the period. Cadence Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 85,003.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,568,000 after buying an additional 76,746,649 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $1,229,499,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 130.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,515,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $863,884,000 after purchasing an additional 32,558,342 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,462,000 after purchasing an additional 29,769,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 534,767,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,529,543,000 after purchasing an additional 11,639,588 shares in the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $16.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.83. The company has a market capitalization of $120.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.59.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays upped their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AT&T

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.