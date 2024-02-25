Cadence Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Cadence Bank lowered its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,745 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 12,132 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Motco raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 151.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,187 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.93.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $33.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.04, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.14. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $21.91 and a 52-week high of $39.53.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

