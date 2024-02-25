Cadence Bank Raises Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Cadence Bank lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 363.2% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 68.6% in the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 96.7% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period.
VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:SMH opened at $208.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $184.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $116.39 and a 12 month high of $213.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35.
About VanEck Semiconductor ETF
The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.
