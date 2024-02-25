Cadence Bank Raises Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Cadence Bank lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 363.2% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 68.6% in the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 96.7% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:SMH opened at $208.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $184.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $116.39 and a 12 month high of $213.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $1.0427 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.