Cadence Bank Reduces Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Cadence Bank decreased its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,889 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,413 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 53,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 262,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,700 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $377,979.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 568,222 shares in the company, valued at $7,483,483.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $197,059.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 303,455 shares in the company, valued at $3,847,809.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 28,700 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $377,979.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 568,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,483,483.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of HBAN opened at $12.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $15.54.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI raised Huntington Bancshares from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

