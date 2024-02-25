Cadence Bank Sells 2,110 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Cadence Bank lessened its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 16.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,403 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 1,001.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 101,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 91,851 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 29,625 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Trading Up 0.1 %

WMB opened at $34.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.04. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $37.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 68.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on WMB. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

See Also

